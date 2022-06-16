Licensed therapist and TikTok star K.C. Davis struggled with doing housework after becoming a mom, when she was dealing with postpartum depression and ADHD. She realized she was not alone, and came up with an approach to help people keep their homes tidy without feeling guilty about what they were not getting done. Her new book “How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing” covers topics such as building momentum by cleaning in short bursts and calming rituals that can help you deal with feeling overwhelmed. Her solutions encourage people to let go of perfectionism and help those with mental or physical illness, or who are going through a hard time, have a healthier relationship with their homes.