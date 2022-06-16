The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
A therapist talks about letting go of guilt around housekeeping

June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Licensed therapist and TikTok star K.C. Davis struggled with doing housework after becoming a mom, when she was dealing with postpartum depression and ADHD. She realized she was not alone, and came up with an approach to help people keep their homes tidy without feeling guilty about what they were not getting done. Her new book “How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing” covers topics such as building momentum by cleaning in short bursts and calming rituals that can help you deal with feeling overwhelmed. Her solutions encourage people to let go of perfectionism and help those with mental or physical illness, or who are going through a hard time, have a healthier relationship with their homes.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions or share your own tips in the next conversation, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

