An Ikea hacks expert talks about getting a custom look on a budget

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Lotta Lundaas, a Swedish-born entrepreneur based in New York, is on a mission to help people liberate themselves from cookie-cutter furniture. Her company, Norse Interiors, produces fronts, panels and hardware that are compatible with popular models of Ikea furniture, making it easy for consumers to customize pieces at an affordable price. Norse pieces are crafted in Kentucky largely by hand using only SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) certified and locally grown wood species. Norse is a passionate sustainability advocate, which is at the core of her work and life. She can answer questions about how to enhance basic Ikea pieces and talk about techniques for DIY customization.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions or share your own tips in the next conversation, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

