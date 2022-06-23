Lotta Lundaas, a Swedish-born entrepreneur based in New York, is on a mission to help people liberate themselves from cookie-cutter furniture. Her company, Norse Interiors, produces fronts, panels and hardware that are compatible with popular models of Ikea furniture, making it easy for consumers to customize pieces at an affordable price. Norse pieces are crafted in Kentucky largely by hand using only SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) certified and locally grown wood species. Norse is a passionate sustainability advocate, which is at the core of her work and life. She can answer questions about how to enhance basic Ikea pieces and talk about techniques for DIY customization.