Jessica Thuston is Executive Editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she oversees the publishing of Coastal Living and Southern Living. She has written articles and edited magazines about decorating, architecture, home renovation and design, gardening, travel, and food for nearly two decades. She has also appeared on national television shows, including The TODAY Show and CNN. Thuston can answer all your questions about how to get that coastal look at home and how to plug into the popular coastal grandmother vibe.