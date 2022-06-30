The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Coastal Living’s editor on how to get that beachy look at home

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Jessica Thuston is Executive Editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she oversees the publishing of Coastal Living and Southern Living. She has written articles and edited magazines about decorating, architecture, home renovation and design, gardening, travel, and food for nearly two decades. She has also appeared on national television shows, including The TODAY Show and CNN. Thuston can answer all your questions about how to get that coastal look at home and how to plug into the popular coastal grandmother vibe.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q & have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

