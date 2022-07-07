The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Hilton Carter takes questions on caring for houseplants

July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
For Hilton Carter, it all started with a fiddle-leaf fig named Frank. Now, Carter is a plant interior stylist, author and artist. As he explains in his books “Wild at Home,” “Wild Interiors” and “Wild Creations,” indoor plants can change in the air in your home and give you a calm feeling. Carter has partnered with Target on an indoor plant collection, released his Guide to Houseplants workshops with the Magnolia Network and opened his first brick and mortar plant shop, green neighbor, in his hometown, Baltimore. Carter can answer questions on buying plants, decorating with plants and caring for plants.

