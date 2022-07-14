Jonathan Adler talks about personal style and all things decorating

Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler recently launched a 13-episode instructional series, “Decorate Like a Designer, with Jonathan Adler,” on Wondrium, a subscription streaming service for educational content. The series gives tips on how to find your own style and design a home that reflects your personality. Adler has designed swanky hotels, been a judge on HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” and created a real-life Malibu Barbie Dream House. His furniture, pillows, rugs, tiles and vases are sold throughout the world, including at 11 Jonathan Adler stores. He can answer all of your decorating questions, including how to punch up your own place.