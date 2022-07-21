The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Room Rater duo on how to ‘Zoom your room’

July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom), a Twitter account run by Claude Taylor and Jessie Bahrey, went viral when everyone started Zooming from their living rooms during the pandemic. The duo rated the Zoom rooms of public figures including politicians and journalists, calling out cord violations, bad flowers, weird pillows and more while racking up more than 410,000 Twitter followers. Along the way, people picked up practical design tips for the new WFH era. Taylor, the chairman of a political action committee, has worked as a professional travel photographer and served on Bill Clinton’s White House staff. Bahrey manages a commercial greenhouse and nursery in Port Moody, B.C., and has worked in telecommunications. Ask them how you can upgrade your Zoom space, whether it’s with plants, improved window treatments or cat appearances.

