The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

How to care for and clean your grill

By
July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Comment

Elizabeth Karmel, a native of North Carolina, is a nationally known chef and an authority on barbecue and grilling. Karmel appears regularly on all three network morning shows and on Food Network programs, and she has been a guest judge on Chopped and Iron Chef. The author of four cookbooks, Karmel founded the two-decade old website GirlsattheGrill.com. She can answer all your grilling questions, including what’s the safest way to remove ashes from your grill, how to clean dirty grates and how to season a new grill.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q & have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Loading...