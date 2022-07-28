How to care for and clean your grill

Elizabeth Karmel, a native of North Carolina, is a nationally known chef and an authority on barbecue and grilling. Karmel appears regularly on all three network morning shows and on Food Network programs, and she has been a guest judge on Chopped and Iron Chef. The author of four cookbooks, Karmel founded the two-decade old website GirlsattheGrill.com. She can answer all your grilling questions, including what’s the safest way to remove ashes from your grill, how to clean dirty grates and how to season a new grill.