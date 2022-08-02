What to know about renting a truck for an in-town move

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Perhaps you found the perfect antique dining table at an estate sale and need to get it home. Or maybe you want to take advantage of your city’s annual free mulch giveaway. The problem: Neither is going to fit in your car — or you don’t even own a car. The solution: Rent a truck or moving van for a few hours.

Whether you’re picking up a cool kayak or moving across town, renting a truck can be an efficient, budget-friendly option. And these days, just about anyone with a valid driver’s license can get access to options such as a flatbed pickup truck or a 26-foot box van that holds the contents of about a four-bedroom home. Here’s what you need to know.

There is more than one truck rental company. Although the ubiquitous U-Haul, with its 23,000-plus locations, has the most trucks, both Penske and Budget Truck Rental rent trucks and vans nationwide. You may also find rentals at home improvement stores or self-storage facilities. Fluid is new to the scene and offers a virtual, app-based truck-sharing platform. Think of it as ride sharing with you in the driver’s seat. “Knowing there are options allows you to shop for the best price and vehicle availability,” says Brandon Scivolette, owner of movinglabor.com, which helps find and book people to load and unload items.

Advertisement

Quality varies. Rental trucks and vans often come with the basics: power steering, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, etc. Some newer Penske panel vans and box trucks may have backup cameras. Depending on the age and mileage of a rental company’s fleet, you could end up with a noisy vehicle that may be less shock-absorbent than what you are accustomed to. If you plan to spend a lot of time in the driver’s seat, ask for a newer truck.

They’re fairly easy to drive. Rental trucks are much easier to drive than you may think, and no special license is required. “Getting behind the wheel of a smaller box truck will feel a lot like driving a pickup truck,” says Jeff Lockridge, a spokesperson for U-Haul International. It just takes a bit of time to get used to the vehicle. For most drivers, the biggest adjustment is the lack of a rearview mirror and the need to rely on side views instead. “If you are concerned about your capabilities, go to the rental location, where you can check out the various models and even drive one around the yard to see if you are comfortable,” says Carm DeMaio, national consumer field rental director for Penske Truck Leasing.

There is no standard rate. Day rates fluctuate through the year based on truck size and demand, but typically start at $19.99. “You’ll also pay a per-mile rate.” Scivolette says. “It could be as low as 49 cents per mile, or in July, as high as $1.99 per mile.” Pickup trucks and cargo van rentals are a bit more straightforward. You rent by the hour — typically $20 for 75 minutes — and only need to show your driver’s license and proof of insurance.

Advertisement

Don’t forget about fuel. You must replace any gasoline you use. At best, a box truck gets about 10 to 12 miles per gallon. Cargo vans average about 12 to 18 miles per gallon, and most of the bigger trucks take diesel fuel.

You probably need extra insurance. Neither your personal automobile insurance nor your credit card typically will cover a box truck rental. A few may cover a cargo van or small pickup truck. Contact your insurance provider to confirm your policy’s coverage. Although you aren’t required to purchase rental insurance, it’s strongly recommended. “Fortunately, damage protection is very inexpensive. It’s literally just a few dollars more,” Lockridge says.

When in doubt, upsize. The biggest mistake most renters make is underestimating the truck size they need. There are plenty of online tools, such as Penske’s Truck Wizard, that you can use to estimate what type of truck you should rent. “If there’s even a shred of doubt, always go bigger,” Scivolette says. Also, if you have heavy items, you may want a larger vehicle to make loading and unloading easier. Longer trucks (the specifics vary by company) should come with a walk-up loading ramp, but a cargo van or pickup truck won’t. That means you must lift your items to the tailgate.

Advertisement

Allow extra time. “However long you anticipate the process of renting a truck, double or triple it,” Scivolette says. Depending on when and where you rent, you will probably have to stand in line to get your vehicle. And expect to spend time walking around the vehicle with the representative to note any dings or scratches.

Don’t assume you can fit everywhere. Even once you adjust to driving the vehicle, don’t get too comfortable. Scivolette says the No. 1 mistake renters make is forgetting the height of their truck, misjudging a specific clearance height (at a gas station, parking garage or drive-through, for example) and smacking into it. According to DeMaio, the truck’s height should be posted either on the dashboard or in a visible spot in the side-view mirror.

Remember the accessories. Depending on what you are hauling, you may need tie-downs, furniture blankets or a dolly. Tie-downs can include simple ropes or ratchet straps, and they can hold items in place, so they don’t shift or tip over during the drive. There are different types of dollies, including one designed for moving appliances; a hand truck made for moving boxes; and a flat floor dolly made for moving furniture. Furniture pads help prevent items from getting scratched. (They typically come 12 to a package.) Scivolette says that, for moves involving mostly furniture instead of boxes, calculate about one dozen blankets per five feet of space.

Advertisement

Save money by timing your rental. May to September is peak moving season. Weekends are busier than midweek, and the beginning or end of the month is usually busiest, because that’s when leases end or start. “If you can rent on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, rates are likely to be less expensive, and there’s more availability,” DeMaio says.

Plan for the unexpected. Even the most meticulous plan can go sideways. When Lizzie Nealon moved into her Georgetown townhouse in April, relatives across Northern Virginia offered her a houseful of furnishings, as long as she could pick them up. Nealon, who doesn’t have a car, rented a van for eight hours. “I thought I planned the trip perfectly. I mapped out our route, had my relatives measure the items to ensure they’d fit, and estimated the total time of the trip,” she says. “Nothing went according to plan. We underestimated the space we needed. We stressed to find a gas station within a few miles of the rental location, and when we went to return the vehicle, the streets around the location were blocked off by police for some sort of event. We had to rush to make our deadline.”

Denver-based writer Laura Daily specializes in consumer advocacy and travel strategies. Find her at dailywriter.net.

GiftOutline Gift Article