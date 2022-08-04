Mary Jo Major, the founder and principal designer of Rise Interiors in the District, enjoys creating rooms for children, including coming up with solutions that can evolve as kids age and their needs and tastes change. Major, an architecturally trained interior designer with a background in fine art, is full of ideas for vibrant color palettes and creative furnishing choices. Ask her about how to build in places for stashing stuff in your child’s room, where to find a fun rug for a nursery or how your child can participate in the design of their room so it reflects their personality.