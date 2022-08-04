The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tips for creating a bedroom your child will love

August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Mary Jo Major, the founder and principal designer of Rise Interiors in the District, enjoys creating rooms for children, including coming up with solutions that can evolve as kids age and their needs and tastes change. Major, an architecturally trained interior designer with a background in fine art, is full of ideas for vibrant color palettes and creative furnishing choices. Ask her about how to build in places for stashing stuff in your child’s room, where to find a fun rug for a nursery or how your child can participate in the design of their room so it reflects their personality.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions or check out some of our past conversations below. Questions may be edited for accuracy and clarity. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

