For the last 34 years, retailer and tastemaker Ted Kennedy Watson has sold tableware, linens, olive oil and more at his shop Watson Kennedy Fine Living in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. He and his husband are seasoned pros at planning menus, assembling creative table settings and stocking the bar at gatherings large and small at their homes in Seattle and New York’s Hudson Valley. Watson blogs at tedkennedywatson.com and wrote a book, “Ted Kennedy Watson’s Guide to Stylish Entertaining,” which is being published this week. He can answer all of your entertaining questions, including how to artfully ask guests to take a covid test before they come; how to navigate the weather while hosting outdoors; and what playlist will make the evening special.
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.
Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.
