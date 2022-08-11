For the last 34 years, retailer and tastemaker Ted Kennedy Watson has sold tableware, linens, olive oil and more at his shop Watson Kennedy Fine Living in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. He and his husband are seasoned pros at planning menus, assembling creative table settings and stocking the bar at gatherings large and small at their homes in Seattle and New York’s Hudson Valley. Watson blogs at tedkennedywatson.com and wrote a book, “Ted Kennedy Watson’s Guide to Stylish Entertaining,” which is being published this week. He can answer all of your entertaining questions, including how to artfully ask guests to take a covid test before they come; how to navigate the weather while hosting outdoors; and what playlist will make the evening special.