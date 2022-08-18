Kim Culmone is senior vice president and global head of design for Barbie and fashion dolls at Mattel. Culmone started her career at Mattel in 1999 as a designer for Barbie. From 2013 to 2019, she was responsible for all the product and packaging for the Barbie brand. As featured in the 2015 Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” Culmone led the design of the most ethnically diverse doll line in the brand’s history, including the introduction of three new doll body types — curvy, tall and petite. She also helped launch @Barbiestyle on Instagram. Ask Culmone about how Barbie Dreamhouses are created, why Barbie loves pink and why #Barbiecore is trending right now.