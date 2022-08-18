The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ask a Mattel style expert your questions about Barbiecore and more

Perspective by
Staff writer
August 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Kim Culmone is senior vice president and global head of design for Barbie and fashion dolls at Mattel. Culmone started her career at Mattel in 1999 as a designer for Barbie. From 2013 to 2019, she was responsible for all the product and packaging for the Barbie brand. As featured in the 2015 Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” Culmone led the design of the most ethnically diverse doll line in the brand’s history, including the introduction of three new doll body types — curvy, tall and petite. She also helped launch @Barbiestyle on Instagram. Ask Culmone about how Barbie Dreamhouses are created, why Barbie loves pink and why #Barbiecore is trending right now.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q & have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions or check out some of our past conversations below. Questions may be edited for accuracy and clarity. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

