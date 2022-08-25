Interior designer Kathryn M. Ireland is known for creating colorful, comfortable, down-to-earth homes that reflect the people who live in them. Ireland, who was born and raised in the United Kingdom, is now based in Los Angeles. Before launching her design business in the early 1990s, she was an actress, clothing designer and filmmaker. Her clients have included Steve Martin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other Hollywood insiders. The author of five books and the designer of her own fabric line, she recently launched her first online interior design course with Create Academy. Ask Ireland for her thoughts on punching up your rooms with an unexpected color, how to choose the best paint for your space, and how to make colors flow in your home.