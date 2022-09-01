James Farmer is an interior designer, author and lifestyle expert known for creating welcoming homes. The native Georgian has based his business in his hometown of Perry, Ga., and his design work is a refreshed take on Southern style and comfort. Farmer’s rooms are rooted in classic decorating and display his love for color, flowers and mixing old with new. His passions of cooking, hosting and setting a beautiful table have led to many magazine photo shoots, TV interviews and book layouts.