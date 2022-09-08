The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Want to have a greener home? An expert shares tips for every room.

Perspective by
Staff writer
September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)
Ida Magntorn, an interiors writer and photographer who cares deeply about the earth, has penned blogs for Elle Decoration and works with a number of lifestyle magazines. A resident of Sweden, Magntorn’s work has taken her into the homes of creative, responsible people, which inspired her to do a book, “The Sustainable Home: Easy Ways to Live with Nature in Mind,” that shows ways to rethink decorating while considering low environmental impact as well as individual style. “There are so many simple tricks and ways to create a beautiful home with existing things instead of buying new,” she says. She can offer practical advice on making your own cleaning products, how to wean yourself off plastics, how to look for secondhand sofas that are filled with natural materials and how to use plants to improve the air quality in your home.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

