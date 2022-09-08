Ida Magntorn, an interiors writer and photographer who cares deeply about the earth, has penned blogs for Elle Decoration and works with a number of lifestyle magazines. A resident of Sweden, Magntorn’s work has taken her into the homes of creative, responsible people, which inspired her to do a book, “The Sustainable Home: Easy Ways to Live with Nature in Mind,” that shows ways to rethink decorating while considering low environmental impact as well as individual style. “There are so many simple tricks and ways to create a beautiful home with existing things instead of buying new,” she says. She can offer practical advice on making your own cleaning products, how to wean yourself off plastics, how to look for secondhand sofas that are filled with natural materials and how to use plants to improve the air quality in your home.