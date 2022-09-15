Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Remodelista editors Margot Guralnick and Fan Winston know a lot about climate-conscious choices. Guralnick practices New England thriftiness by buying vintage and creating botanical art from fallen leaves. Winston, a founding editor of Organized Home, a companion website to Remodelista, says her respect for nature and distaste for wastefulness was instilled in her by her Chinese immigrant parents.

The pair’s new book for Artisan, “Remodelista: The Low-Impact Home” is a handbook for living beautifully while minimizing your impact on the environment. They can answer questions on where to find stylish planet-friendly furniture, how to thoughtfully design kitchens using salvaged stainless restaurant tables and ranges, and how to collect great looking vintage tableware and frames.

