Debra Prinzing is a Seattle-based writer and speaker who coined the phrase “slow flowers” and directed attention to this cause — which advocates for the use of local, seasonal and sustainable flowers — with the publication of her 2013 book “Slow Flowers.” She has written 12 books, including “The 50 Mile Bouquet” and “Where we Bloom.” Ask her about what to plant in your window boxes this fall, how long you can leave out a hibiscus or a myrtle topiary, and how to use plants to make your front porch cozy as the temperatures plummet.