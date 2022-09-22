The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Need cool-weather plants to amp up fall curb appeal? We have tips.

Perspective by
Staff writer
September 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Debra Prinzing is a Seattle-based writer and speaker who coined the phrase “slow flowers” and directed attention to this cause — which advocates for the use of local, seasonal and sustainable flowers — with the publication of her 2013 book “Slow Flowers.” She has written 12 books, including “The 50 Mile Bouquet” and “Where we Bloom.” Ask her about what to plant in your window boxes this fall, how long you can leave out a hibiscus or a myrtle topiary, and how to use plants to make your front porch cozy as the temperatures plummet.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q & have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories about cold weather plants:

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...