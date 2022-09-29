Simple projects you can do to refresh your home in a weekend

Kate Lester, head of Kate Lester Interiors in Hermosa Beach, Ca., is known for a style that combines classic lines, vintage pieces and modern touches. She likes to break a rule or two in each project and always tries to include at least “one weird thing.” Lester carefully crafts spaces to reflect her clients, including Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, whose home on the beach outside of Los Angeles she decorated, and fine art photographer Gray Malin, whose Michigan lake house she transformed.