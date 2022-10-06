The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Love the Modern Farmhouse look? Here’s how to get it on a budget.

By
October 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Heard a lot of buzz about the modern farmhouse look lately? Amalia Graziani is a real estate developer and designer based in New York City who is up to date on all the elements of this popular style. Her firm, Noor Property Group, specializes in creating serene spaces using unusual materials and local artisans. She recently oversaw the renovation of two light-filled modern farmhouse-inspired homes in Amagansett, in the eastern corner of Long Island, featuring tapered rustic ceilings, antiques, natural wood and carefully chosen textiles. Graziani can answer questions about adding rustic farmhouse touches to your home, finding great vintage furniture, working with reclaimed wood, shopping for lighting and more.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

