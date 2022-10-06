Love the Modern Farmhouse look? Here’s how to get it on a budget.

Heard a lot of buzz about the modern farmhouse look lately? Amalia Graziani is a real estate developer and designer based in New York City who is up to date on all the elements of this popular style. Her firm, Noor Property Group, specializes in creating serene spaces using unusual materials and local artisans. She recently oversaw the renovation of two light-filled modern farmhouse-inspired homes in Amagansett, in the eastern corner of Long Island, featuring tapered rustic ceilings, antiques, natural wood and carefully chosen textiles. Graziani can answer questions about adding rustic farmhouse touches to your home, finding great vintage furniture, working with reclaimed wood, shopping for lighting and more.