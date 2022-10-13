Want affordable vintage home items? Here’s how to thrift wisely.

Virginia Chamlee is a thrifting expert and the author of “Big Thrift Energy.” She learned the business from her grandmother, who bought and sold furniture and accessories in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Chamlee developed a lifelong passion for design, collecting, and buying and selling vintage wares. She is also an artist whose work is sold at Anthropologie, Chairish and Artfully Walls. Ask Chamlee to share her ideas for upcycling vintage pieces, how to navigate large thrift stores, tips for selling pieces to make a profit, the best items to buy used, and how to style vintage pieces in your home. Or ask her about the Goyard trunk worth $10,000 that she unearthed in a shed and scored for $90.