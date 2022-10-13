The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Want affordable vintage home items? Here’s how to thrift wisely.

October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Virginia Chamlee is a thrifting expert and the author of “Big Thrift Energy.” She learned the business from her grandmother, who bought and sold furniture and accessories in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Chamlee developed a lifelong passion for design, collecting, and buying and selling vintage wares. She is also an artist whose work is sold at Anthropologie, Chairish and Artfully Walls. Ask Chamlee to share her ideas for upcycling vintage pieces, how to navigate large thrift stores, tips for selling pieces to make a profit, the best items to buy used, and how to style vintage pieces in your home. Or ask her about the Goyard trunk worth $10,000 that she unearthed in a shed and scored for $90.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

