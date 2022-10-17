How to get the most value out of your kitchen renovation

Here’s how kitchen remodelers recommend getting the most bang for your buck out of a renovation.
Add an island
While incorporating an island is no small undertaking, it’s worth doing if you plan to stay in your house for a while since this hard-working feature adds utility and has long been on many buyers’ most-wanted lists. “If someone walks into a kitchen with an island, automatically they see more countertop prep space, more storage and more seating,” says Shannon Kadwell, lead designer with Anthony Wilder Design/Build in Cabin John, Md.
But that doesn’t mean you should cram one into a too-tight space. Only install one if you have at least 36 inches of clearance on all sides, though 42 to 48 inches is ideal.
Stick to simple, neutral cabinetry
Cabinets generally take up about 30 percent of a renovation budget, and should have a 20- to 25-year life span. For that reason, it’s wise to stick to timeless styles, such as Shaker, and universally appealing colors.
“Your warmer neutral colors are more pleasing and safe,” says Steven Cooper, owner of Cooper Pacific Kitchens in Los Angeles. While white kitchens remain perennially popular, “cabinet palettes have expanded to include a range of soft taupes, dark blues, linens and grays,” adds Nadia Subaran of Aidan Design in Silver Spring, Md.
Choose the right cabinet grade
Cabinets come in four quality grades: custom, semi-custom, stock and ready-to-assemble, which includes Ikea cabinets. “With custom or semi-custom, the cabinet sizes can be different and there are multiple choices for finishes,” says Jim Harris, a vice president at BOWA Construction in McLean, Va.
Custom cabinets are an investment, offering what Harris calls “a return on enjoyment,” but not necessarily on investment. For renovators on a smaller budget, Ikea offers affordable choices with options for customizable upgrades.
“You could save thousands by going with an Ikea kitchen, but it really depends on the bells and whistles that you choose,” says Kim Vargo, a kitchen renovator and one half of the Chicago-based design team behind the blog Yellow Brick Home. “You can deck out an Ikea kitchen with Semihandmade doors and find yourself cost-wise in the semi-custom category, or you could do semi-custom cabinetry without as many bells and whistles and find that it’s relatively inexpensive.”
If getting all new cabinetry isn’t in the budget, a fresh coat of paint offers a quicker and more affordable fix.
Swap out hardware
Changing hardware is also an easy way to upgrade tired-looking cabinetry. Though cabinet knobs and handles run the gamut price-wise, you don’t have to spend a lot to make a dramatic difference — you can find plenty of options for less than $10 or even $5 a piece. Plus, you don’t have to worry about going too trendy, since it’s so easy to change again if it goes out of style.
Go with marble countertops (or a cheaper look-alike)
Homeowners’ penchant for the luxurious look of creamy Calacatta or Carrara isn’t going away anytime soon. “Every client of mine has at least one inspiration photo with marble countertops,” says Subaran. The drawback: They’re higher maintenance with a higher price tag to match. Still thinking of splurging on the natural stone? She suggests using Stain-Proof by Dry-Treat, which is a special sealer that prevents staining for up to 15 years.
There are also some lower-cost alternatives. Engineered stone, such as quartz, does a great job of mimicking marble while offering stain-resistant and antimicrobial properties. “It’s nonporous, easy to clean, and it’s one of the more economical choices right now,” says Kadwell. Porcelain is another option: “If you’re shopping for a quick bang for your buck and want the look of marble, you can get a realistic looking porcelain slab at a fraction of the price,” says Cooper.
Yes, subway tile is still the most popular backsplash
This classic choice remains your best bet due to its wide appeal, coupled with its versatility and affordability (you can find it for under $2 per square foot at big box stores). “It can be installed in a herringbone or brick pattern, or straight stack for a more modern look, and that lets you customize a space without a ton of cost,” says Kadwell. But remember the more complicated the pattern, the more money you’ll spend on labor, so you might want to reconsider that intricate chevron design.
Layer lighting
Plan for ambient lighting for general illumination and task lighting so you can see when you’re dicing celery. Kadwell suggests adding under-cabinet lights as an easy upgrade, as well as opting for statement-making lights over the island. “Light fixtures can add that pop of personality and they can be easily changed when your house is sold,” she says.
Coordinate appliances
Try to match appliance finishes — for example, go with all stainless-steel or opt for panel-ready models. All new appliances can run anywhere from 10 to 20 percent of the overall renovation budget. But don’t go overboard, Olsen warns: “If you remodel a kitchen to have state-of-the-art appliances but a future buyer doesn’t cook, then they won’t be willing to pay for it.”
