7 things to keep in mind when choosing an auto body repair shop

Your best resource may be a neighbor or friend. Check networks such as Nextdoor and look at online reviews. If you find negative comments, see how they were resolved, says Julie Bausch, managing editor of Car Talk, which offers unbiased reviews and advice. Note how long the shop has been in the community. Does it have a good reputation? Word of mouth is still the best marketing for small-business owners. The best ones want you to have such a good experience that you’ll tell your friends and neighbors, says Haggerty, who has more than 40 years of experience in the collision repair industry. Your insurance company also may be a good reference — even if you haven’t been in an accident and just want a cosmetic repair — because it conducts background checks on shops and verifies manufacturer and industry certifications.