You’re probably not cleaning these 11 very germy spots

For starters, the average sponge supports mold and yeast. While mold comes with its own bad reputation, yeast also can be problematic, especially for people who are otherwise seriously ill or immunocompromised. A damp sponge is the perfect habitat for bacteria, too, which may include E. coli, salmonella and campylobacter, all pathogens that can cause fever and stomach upset. You can zap a wet sponge in the microwave for a few minutes or run it through the dishwasher to disinfect it. But even with those precautions, you should toss it after a week. (And never microwave a dry sponge, which could catch fire.)