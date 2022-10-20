Ashley Murphy is the CEO of Neat Method, a home organizing company that started in California in 2010 to help people clear out their clutter. Together with co-founder Marissa Hagmeyer, Murphy has transformed the business into more of a lifestyle service that helps create spaces that are both stylish and functional. The fall is the busiest time for Neat Method organizers, as people transition from laid back summer living to planning for the holidays, when they want their homes ready to host friends and family for meals and overnight stays.