Trying to get organized for the holidays? Neat Method’s CEO can help.

October 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Ashley Murphy is the CEO of Neat Method, a home organizing company that started in California in 2010 to help people clear out their clutter. Together with co-founder Marissa Hagmeyer, Murphy has transformed the business into more of a lifestyle service that helps create spaces that are both stylish and functional. The fall is the busiest time for Neat Method organizers, as people transition from laid back summer living to planning for the holidays, when they want their homes ready to host friends and family for meals and overnight stays.

The company also designs a line of products for kitchens, pantries, closets, bathrooms and more. Ask Murphy about how to neatly stash cleaning products under the sink, practical shoe storage and her thoughts on sorting books by color.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

