How to tame a monstera that’s growing like crazy

Trim the roots

If you do keep your monstera in the same container instead of sizing up, Sabharwal suggests trimming back the plant’s roots from the base to slow its growth. “The interesting thing here to remember is that plants generally have the same amount of growth above and below ground,” Sabharwal says. “In the case of monstera, the roots grow as fast as the plant aboveground.”

Advertisement

To trim roots, gently pull the plant out of the pot, brush off the soil and use gardening shears to cut the roots back a few inches (by up to a third of their original size). Then repot the monstera in new soil.

If you find that your monstera has a very large root ball — full of roots that are thick and healthy-looking — you may want to try splitting it into two separate plants. “If it’s jam-packed with roots, and you pull it out of the pot and there’s no soil left … that’s a good root base to chop up,” says Madsen, who recommends using a plant saw or clippers to cut through it.