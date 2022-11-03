Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Hirschfeld, CEO and co-founder of Paperless Post, developed the idea for his online invitation and card company when he was a sophomore at Harvard and launched the company with his sister in 2009. The company pioneered the stylish online custom invite and took on design partners that have included John Derian, Rifle Paper Co. and Oscar de la Renta plus scores of top illustrators and graphic designers.

As entertaining has become less formal, invitation wording has loosened up, as I discovered in an interview I did with Hirschfeld in 2019. A lot of party details besides the date, time, place and host are being included: Think attire, dietary needs and whether dogs or kids are invited. Ask Hirschfeld about RSVP guidelines, the no-gift policy and other party questions.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

