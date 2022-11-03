The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Paperless Post’s CEO takes questions on creating a great online invite

Perspective by
and 
 
November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

James Hirschfeld, CEO and co-founder of Paperless Post, developed the idea for his online invitation and card company when he was a sophomore at Harvard and launched the company with his sister in 2009. The company pioneered the stylish online custom invite and took on design partners that have included John Derian, Rifle Paper Co. and Oscar de la Renta plus scores of top illustrators and graphic designers.

As entertaining has become less formal, invitation wording has loosened up, as I discovered in an interview I did with Hirschfeld in 2019. A lot of party details besides the date, time, place and host are being included: Think attire, dietary needs and whether dogs or kids are invited. Ask Hirschfeld about RSVP guidelines, the no-gift policy and other party questions.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Helen Carefoot, writer and editorial aide for the Lifestyle section, produced this Q&A.

