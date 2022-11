Host your first dinner party in style with these basic supplies

Many guests expect wine with dinner — or may bring a bottle as a gift — so you’ll want to have proper glasses, “even if you’re not a person who likes drinking wine in a wine glass,” says Connie Matisse, a frequent host and chief executive of East Fork , a homewares store in Asheville, N.C. Red wine glasses have wider bowls, while white ones are more U-shaped. But really, if you just want to pick one, a white wine glass can work fine for reds, too. While stemless glasses are arguably even more versatile, they won’t prevent warm hands from heating up chilled wines the way that stemmed versions do.