Erica Finamore is the Home Director for Real Simple, a publication with nearly 22 million print and digital followers. Finamore oversees coverage of home design, cleaning, organizing, decorating, entertaining and gift-giving. Before joining Real Simple in 2021, she was the features editor at Food Network Magazine. She has written for numerous publications including HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle. She can answer your questions about getting your kitchen organized for the holiday entertaining season and beyond, and all things related to the home.