10 ways to save money on your houseplant addiction

Oversized plants are a fun way to add lots of green to your space all at once, but it’s important to choose the right one. “If you’re looking to show off to your friends with a huge statement plant, you need to get your hands on my favorite, the monstera deliciosa,” says Griffith, because it’s easy to care for, inexpensive for its size and fast-growing. He recommends finding a “large form” monstera — which will have shorter gaps between nodes on the stem, a sign that it can reach a bigger size.