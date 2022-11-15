How to host Thanksgiving in a tiny apartment

Be creative about counter space and storage

In a small living area, you’ll potentially have to make every square foot of empty surface space count. Just ask D.C. resident Zoe Mize, who hosted Thanksgiving dinner for four in her roughly 525-square-foot studio apartment last year. She recruited much of her furniture for meal prep: “In order to juggle everything, including all of the baking, I had to use my piano bench, dining table and chairs as surfaces for cooling pots and pans.”

Katherine DiGiovanni, founder of D.C. home organizing company Neatnik, suggests vertical space-saving solutions for apartment kitchens, such as installing wall hooks to hang pans and cooking utensils.

When it’s time to eat, she advises setting up the food buffet-style in the kitchen or on a piece of furniture away from where you’ll be dining to save space on the table. If that’s not possible, she recommends using cake stands to elevate some dishes on a crowded table, which will make room for others underneath: “You can use [the stands] for so many different things.”

And when it comes to packing your fridge and freezer, don’t forget that you can probably adjust the shelves to make them more efficient. “Shift those around to free up space to stack square Tupperware and other containers,” says Polak.