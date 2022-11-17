7 expert-recommended rakes to get you through leaf-clearing season

Lawn rakes

For a big yard with a lot of leaves, consider the heavy-duty Bully Tools lawn and leaf rake ($38.48, lowes.com), says Roman, author of “How to Garden Indoors & Grow Your Own Food Year Round.” With its fiberglass handle and 30-inch-wide rake head, “it’s a serious rake for a serious yard,” she says. Pro tip: Old, mulched-up leaves make excellent fertilizer. Get most of the leaves off the lawn with your rake, then run over the rest with your mower to help them decompose.

Wood rakes have “a good feel,” Cosby says, “and are very durable as long as they are not exposed to moisture for long periods.” (Roman suggests pulling leaves and debris off all rakes after each use, drying the tools with a cloth and hanging them up with the tines facing the wall to protect them and to prevent long poles from toppling onto people.) Sneeboer’s leaf rake ($74-$89, shopterrain.com) has a lifetime guarantee. It’s available in small (six inches wide) and large (14.5 inches wide), and it has stainless-steel tines and an ash handle. The larger size is useful for lawns; the small size can reach under bushes in garden beds.

