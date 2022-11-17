The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Need inspiration for holiday hosting? Elle Decor’s editor can help.

By
November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Before taking over as the editor-in-chief of Elle Decor in September 2020, Asad Syrkett ran business operations in New York for Hem, a Swedish furniture brand and design studio. He also served as deputy editor at Curbed and was an editor at Architectural Digest and Architectural Record magazines. He joins us to take questions about tips and trends for holiday hosting and decorating, and about setting a beautiful table.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

