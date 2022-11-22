Think your thermostat is lying? Science explains why.

Humidity and air flow

Think about the weather report. In addition to the temperature, it also tells you the heat index or wind chill, which gives you a better idea of how the weather will actually feel when you step outside. On an August day in D.C., 90 degrees might feel more like 103, thanks to the humidity. On a blustery December day, 40 degrees could bite like 32. These same dynamics also play out inside your home, just on a smaller scale.

Humidity measures the amount of water vapor in the air, which matters because sweating — your body’s best bet for cooling down — isn’t just about releasing perspiration, explains Matthew D. White, an associate professor of physiology at Simon Fraser University. For you to feel any relief, your sweat needs to be able to evaporate. If the air is already filled with water, there’s nowhere for your sweat to go. While some fancy thermostats measure humidity, many don’t, meaning yours probably is not filling you in on a key factor in your perception of the indoor environment.

While we don’t typically think of indoor air flow as a breeze — as we would if it was occurring outside — it affects our thermal comfort in much the same way that wind does.

Inside, of course, the airflow comes from fans or HVAC systems. The ways in which those circulate the air affect how you experience the temperature. “We want the air to go up when we want it to be warm in the house and it’s winter” because it makes the temperature across a building more uniform, says Jennifer Lather, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. This is because an upward flow keeps the air in a room circulating, and prevents the hottest air from simply rising to the ceiling and remaining there. On the other hand, when it’s hot it’ll probably feel better if air is pushing downward, so you can feel the relief of a breeze. (Both Lather and Liu are part of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, which generates research and standards for how the built environment can promote well-being.)