How to renovate your kitchen on a budget, from $1,000 to $15,000

$10,000: Get new countertops, floors and backsplash

According to Marine Sargsyan, an economist at Houzz, about 90 percent of renovating homeowners surveyed in the site’s Kitchen Trends Study eventually upgraded their countertops. Engineered quartz (typically $55 and up per square foot) and granite ($40-plus per square foot) are top choices, as is butcher block (as little as $30 per square foot).

Though granite might conjure images of the builder-grade stuff from the ’90s, it actually comes in a number of on-trend styles. Nowadays it can feature veining (similar to marble, but lower maintenance), or it can be leathered, a process that results in a more textured, matte finish.

Quartz, although pricier, is sealed during the manufacturing process, adding to its durability.

One tip for homeowners looking to save, according to Halil Bulut, co-owner of Tri-State Surfaces in Temple, Md.: Tear out the old countertops yourself, as most companies charge extra for demo and haul-away.

The backsplash is another opportunity to add personality to your kitchen. There are endless tile options, many of which are inexpensive (basic subway tile, for instance, costs as little as 15 cents a piece at big-box stores). Professional installation costs an average of $1,000, according to Angi.

If outdated tile or vinyl flooring is bringing down your space, consider swapping it for luxury vinyl planks (also called LVP), an affordable, durable upgrade that’s relatively easy to install for an ambitious DIYer. The material comes in an array of faux wood or stone finishes. On average, it costs $3.45 per square foot — or about $4.50 less than real hardwood at big-box stores.