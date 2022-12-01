John Robshaw shares tips on how to refresh a guest bedroom

Home furnishings designer John Robshaw has spent much of his life traveling the world for style inspiration. After earning a fine arts degree at Pratt Institute, he studied printing methods in Asia, including block printing and natural indigo dye traditions. His company, John Robshaw Textiles, produces prints for bedding, fabrics, wallpaper and furniture. He can answer questions about putting together a well-made bed, combining color and texture in your pillow selection, setting up a guest room and caring for fine linens.