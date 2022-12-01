Sharp knives are safer and easier to use. To find a knife-sharpening expert in your area, search online or ask at a kitchen-supply store — or your favorite restaurant. Many professional chefs, even ones trained in knife-sharpening, love the flawless results that a professional sharpener can deliver. You might be able to drop off knives at a kitchen store or local hardware store rather than make a separate trip to a sharpener.

If you want to do it yourself, you can use an electric sharpener, which is quick and effective and takes virtually no skill, but it can wear away the metal bit by bit. Or use sharpening stones, which require skill but are gentler on the blade. The Chef’s Choice Model 320 ($115, leevalley.com) is designed to sharpen at a 20-degree bevel angle, which is common for most knives, but there is also a model for the 15-degree bevel angle typical of Asian-style knives, as well as one that works with both. YouTube videos can walk you through the steps for sharpening with stones. Or get the best of both solutions with a nonelectric sharpener with surfaces preset to handle the edges when you draw the blade across them, such as the 70M4650 knife sharpener ($21.50 at Lee Valley).