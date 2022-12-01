The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

A Pepco expert takes questions about how to save energy this winter

By
Updated December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST|Published December 1, 2022 at 10:21 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Christine Measamer’s job at Pepco is to help customers get the information they need to reduce energy usage. She is the senior manager of energy efficiency for Pepco Holdings and its utilities, Pepco, Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power. Measamer administers energy savings programs for both residential consumers and business customers. She has more than 15 years of utility experience and can answer your questions on how to save money on your bill, how to weatherize your home, the best kind of thermostat to get, and how to get energy- efficiency rebates.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Loading...