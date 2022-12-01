A Pepco expert takes questions about how to save energy this winter

Christine Measamer’s job at Pepco is to help customers get the information they need to reduce energy usage. She is the senior manager of energy efficiency for Pepco Holdings and its utilities, Pepco, Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power. Measamer administers energy savings programs for both residential consumers and business customers. She has more than 15 years of utility experience and can answer your questions on how to save money on your bill, how to weatherize your home, the best kind of thermostat to get, and how to get energy- efficiency rebates.