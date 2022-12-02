5 things to know if you have to sell your home right now

And even though the current conditions aren’t ideal, it’s not as though sellers are powerless. If you’re dreading having to list, consider these strategies for taking some of the stress out of the process.
Determine if renting out your home is preferable
If you’re not counting on the proceeds from the sale of your home to fund your next purchase, you may want to consider finding renters instead of buyers.
First, you’ll want to investigate your options under local ordinances, and, if you belong to one, under the rules of your homeowners’ association. For instance, some jurisdictions will allow you to turn your home into a potentially lucrative short-term rental (such as an Airbnb), while others will not. Ask your real estate agent to help you do your homework on the local rental market, too, so you’ll generally know how much you’ll be able to charge, either nightly or monthly.
Keep in mind that if you won’t be able to oversee the property yourself, you’ll likely have to pay a management company between 7 and 10 percent of the rent, says Clint Coons, author of “Next Level Real Estate Asset Protection.” On top of that, you’ll need to have funds on hand to maintain the property. But even with those expenses, renting can be a smart financial move, particularly with rents rising because of the ongoing housing shortage.
It can be especially wise if you have a very low mortgage rate, explains John Murdock, an agent with Keller Williams Realty in Reston, Va., because the rent will likely cover your mortgage payment and possibly provide some extra income.
Before you list, make sure your home is in top condition
Sellers often want to do the least amount of work and spend the least amount of money before they sell, Murdock says, but buyers nowadays have the luxury of being picky — and they’ll expect a house in good condition.
“The majority of homes just need a deep cleaning, paint, decluttering, minor landscaping, new fixtures and sometimes new flooring in a room or two,” Murdock says.
Prepping a condo can cost about $3,000, a townhouse can range from $5,000 to $7,000, and a single-family home can range from $10,000 to $15,000 for minor repairs, he says. Murdock and numerous other real estate brokerages and third-party companies such as Curbio and Revive will cover the costs of presale renovations, plus coordinate contractors, and then get reimbursed at the settlement.
For example, Coldwell Banker Realty provides as much as $50,000 upfront to sellers to get a home up to market standards, says Dawn McKenna, a real estate agent with the company in Chicago and Naples, Fla.
“We can estimate what renovations are needed and what the return will be on the investment,” McKenna says. “Then the sellers can move out and we can stage the home.”
Be realistic about the sales price
Bidding wars are no longer the norm, so it’s important to list your house according to current market conditions, not what your neighbor got last year. Many studies show that pricing your house too high, then reducing it when you don’t get an offer actually results in a lower sales price than if you had priced it correctly from the beginning. Buyers typically offer less for a property that’s been sitting on the market for a while, which can happen with an overpriced house.
Multiple variables determine your sales price, including how many other homes are on the market in your price range, says McKenna: “If your house is the only one in a particular price range and you can make it look good, you’re more likely to get a better price.”
In a shifting housing market, it can be complicated to determine a list price. When evaluating homes similar to yours that have recently sold, Murdock recommends only looking at transactions newer than 60 days.
Be realistic about how long it will take to sell
At the height of the pandemic-fueled buying frenzy, homes often sold within one weekend. Now, buyers are slower to make an offer since they’re not facing competition.
Nationally, homes sold in an average of 21 days in October 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors, compared to 18 days in October 2021.
Homes that have been staged spend 33 to 50 percent less time on the market than homes that haven’t been staged, according to HomeAdvisor, so you may want to consider asking your agent about providing that service or recommending someone who can.
Know how much you’ll make after closing costs
One way to alleviate some anxiety in the lead-up to selling: Do all the math upfront so you have a clear sense of the proceeds you’re likely to net once your place sells. You’ll avoid unexpected stress at the closing table and be in a stronger position to plan for buying (or renting) your next home.
Your real estate agent will provide you with “net sheets” that can show your estimated proceeds under different scenarios. Your net will depend on the payoff amount of your mortgage, your closing costs and, of course, the price that your home ultimately sells for.
The split of closing costs between buyers and sellers varies by state. Generally, sellers pay the commissions for the real estate agents at the closing, which typically average 5 to 6 percent.
If you’ve owned your home for a long time or values have risen sharply in your market in the last few years, a sale could trigger a capital-gains tax, says Coons. You’re exempt from capital gains taxes on profits up to $250,000 (or $500,000 for a married couple), Coons says, but some homeowners may have built up profits above that limit.
“If you’re not buying another place right away, you may want to put your money in a high yield savings account, a certificate of deposit or Treasury bonds for six months to a year,” Chubinishvili says. “Put it somewhere where it’s accessible when you’re ready to buy.” The goal is to have your money in a safe investment that’s also flexible so you can get the funds easily when you need them.
