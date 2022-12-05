Bored on a winter weekend? Try one of these cold-weather DIY projects.

If your shower head drips, it probably annoys you every day — imagine how much better life could be if you replaced it. Swapping it out is a relatively easy DIY task, no plumber required, and it can also reduce your water consumption, depending on the type of shower head you choose. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average family can save 2,700 gallons of water per year by replacing old shower heads with WaterSense models, which use significantly less water and place less demand on water heaters.