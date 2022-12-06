How to host company comfortably — even if you don’t have a guest room

Feed them

If your guest is arriving late in the evening, set aside food for them. “I would preorder takeout so that when they get back from the airport or wherever, it’s there and they don’t have to be like, ‘Hey, can we stop at McDonald’s on the way home?’ Let them know, ‘I ordered a bunch of stuff and you’re welcome to it,” says Dianne.

Take it a step further by stocking your kitchen with food and drinks they can consume throughout their stay. “If they’re a Pepsi drinker but you’re a Coke person, have a couple cans of Pepsis to make them happy. If they’re vegetarian, have some options there so they have something to snack on — even if they’re not going to make full meals,” says Reynolds.

Dianne suggests having at least six water bottles in the fridge. That way, she says, guests are more likely to feel comfortable taking one, because they won’t be concerned about leaving you without enough. “If there’s plenty, I don’t have that awkward, uncomfortable feeling about taking something,” she adds.