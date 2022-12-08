How to keep poinsettias healthy through the holidays and beyond

To determine whether it’s time to water your poinsettia, stick a finger in the dirt, says Goodspeed. If you detect any moisture or coolness, leave it alone. You will know it’s time to water if the soil is completely dry or if the leaves are starting to wilt, yellow or fall off. Expect to hydrate your plant every seven to 10 days, but don’t simply pour on the water. Poinsettias are often sold in pots wrapped in metallic foil to up their festive vibes, but this extra layer traps water, which can lead to root rot and kill the plant. Goodspeed suggests removing the foil, setting the potted plant in a sink or tub, spraying it until water drips out the bottom, then letting it rest for half an hour or longer before putting the foil back on and returning the plant to its sunny spot. If you live in a drier, high-heat home, consider misting the plant regularly as well.