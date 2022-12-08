How to keep poinsettias healthy through the holidays and beyond

The festively hued plants were introduced to the United States from Mexico in the early 19th century by Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first ambassador to Mexico and a passionate amateur botanist, who brought home several samples of what is known south of the border as flor de Nochebuena (Christmas Eve flower). They became known as poinsettias in the United States in honor of their importer. Initially, the plants weren’t very hardy and displayed their trademark red for only a short while. “But in the 1960s, hybridizers managed to give it more strength and extended periods of coloration,” says Bobby Lewis, vice president of the Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farms Nurseries, headquartered in Chantilly, Va. “That’s when its popularity really took off.”
These days, there are more than 100 cultivars of poinsettias on the market — ranging from whites and yellows to purples and pinks — with colorful new offerings added every year. According to the National FFA Organization, it is the No. 1-selling potted plant in the United States, with roughly 35 million sold every year. And almost all are sold in roughly six weeks, between mid-November and Christmas.
Here are six points from a trio of poinsettia experts on how to keep them vibrant throughout the holiday season and beyond.
Protect the plant from the cold
Because poinsettias are from a hot environment, they don’t handle cold weather well. Unfortunately, most poinsettias aren’t usually bundled up in protective wrapping, so you can kill a plant before you even get a chance to enjoy it. “I’ve seen people just throw them into the car and then keep shopping even though it’s 25 degrees out,” says Jerry Goodspeed, director of the Utah State University Botanical Center, who advises wrapping the plant in newspaper and taking it home immediately, so it doesn’t have a chance to freeze.
Choose the right spot</b>
Find a window that gets at least four to six hours of strong sunlight a day, and place the plant about six feet away from it, says Lewis. In addition, keep it away from drafty spots, such as near the front door, by fireplaces or in hallways. It’s fine to park it near a radiator or heat vent, though; poinsettias love a warm climate.
Water wisely</b>
To determine whether it’s time to water your poinsettia, stick a finger in the dirt, says Goodspeed. If you detect any moisture or coolness, leave it alone. You will know it’s time to water if the soil is completely dry or if the leaves are starting to wilt, yellow or fall off. Expect to hydrate your plant every seven to 10 days, but don’t simply pour on the water. Poinsettias are often sold in pots wrapped in metallic foil to up their festive vibes, but this extra layer traps water, which can lead to root rot and kill the plant. Goodspeed suggests removing the foil, setting the potted plant in a sink or tub, spraying it until water drips out the bottom, then letting it rest for half an hour or longer before putting the foil back on and returning the plant to its sunny spot. If you live in a drier, high-heat home, consider misting the plant regularly as well.
Skip the fertilizer</b>
If you plan on keeping your poinsettia only for the holiday season, don’t bother feeding it. “Normally, it will have been fertilized in the greenhouse where it was grown,” says Goodspeed. “That will be more than enough.”
Poinsettias can irritate skin — and stomachs</b>
Poinsettias contain a sticky white sap that can cause skin irritation. Julie Weisenhorn, extension horticulture educator at the University of Minnesota, recommends always wearing gloves and cleaning your pruning shears after you trim your plant. Don’t let your pets (or children, for that matter) nibble on the bracts, as it may cause mild gastrointestinal stress. There’s no need to rush to the emergency room, though, because poinsettias aren’t poisonous. (That’s just another popular misconception.)
How to make poinsettias last beyond the holidays</b>
Most people toss out or compost their poinsettia after Christmas, but you can keep it around for holiday seasons to come — if you’re willing to put in a little work. Early in the new year, Weisenhorn suggests feeding it an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer diluted to half the strength recommended on the fertilizer’s container. Around Memorial Day, trim the plant, transplant it to a slightly larger container with good drainage and move it outdoors for the summer. About the time of the autumnal equinox, bring it inside to a space that receives no light, such as a closet or windowless basement room. You must keep it in the dark for 16 hours a day, then bring it into the light for the remaining eight hours, watering and fertilizing it regularly the entire time, until Thanksgiving, when the bracts will change colors again.
b>Poinsettia varieties worth considering</b>
If you’re tired of the ubiquitous red poinsettias, there are plenty of other options worth considering. Here are a few options:
- Ice Crystal — Lush pale pink with a whitish center.
- Luv U Pink — Hot pink that really pops.
- Plum Pudding — Rich purple recalling the stone fruit.
- Mars White — Radiant pure white or creamy butter-toned.
- Viking Cinnamon — Lemony yellow centers give way to rosy pink edges.
- Autumn Leaves — A bouquet of peaches, pinks and yellows.