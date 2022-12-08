How to meet your apartment neighbors, without making it weird

Whether it’s a building-wide potluck at the park or dinner with a few people on your floor, find a way to gather socially with your neighbors. Some cities have organizations dedicated to helping downtown residents get to know each other — like Nashville’s Downtown Partnership, which hosts a monthly Downtown Neighbors Association meetup — but you can also take the initiative yourself with less effort than you might expect. My neighbor and I are planning a happy hour at a local bar. We cleared it with the bar and asked our building’s HOA for permission to post fliers, so it’s just a matter of picking a date and spreading the word.