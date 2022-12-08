How to meet your apartment neighbors, without making it weird

For some people, this might sound like heaven. For others — including me — such a lack of engagement makes it difficult to cultivate a sense of community, and takes a toll on your quality of life.
Nivi Achanta, a 27-year-old apartment dweller in Seattle, says she didn’t fully grasp what she was missing until 2018, when her fiance's hometown burned down in a wildfire. “I just remember his mom talking about telling the neighbors to evacuate, and it occurred to me that if there was a disaster I would be completely unprepared because I wouldn’t know who to call or what to do.”
Though there’s no specific blueprint for “building community” in an urban setting, Achanta eventually figured it out. (As did my partner and I.) Here are a few ways you can, too.
Start by introducing yourself
Meeting your neighbors doesn’t need to be something formal or overly complicated. Achanta started by introducing herself to another resident she saw training her dog outside their building, and the conversation grew organically. “A lot of it did come down to serendipity,” Achanta says, but it helped her realize she could be proactive and start intentionally connecting with more of her neighbors.
One thing her building had going for it was an online bulletin where residents could post. One day, Achanta noticed a message from a fellow resident looking to make friends. She responded, then eventually started adding her neighbors to a community Facebook group, which has grown to almost 40 members. She and her neighbors now use it to share resources.
These methods of connecting, says Achanta, “literally changed my life. I can get food. I can give away food. I can get things in an emergency ... I just learned that it’s such a fundamental fabric of belonging and of just existing in a city.”
Create a group text
One way that my partner and I started to bond with other residents in our building was by setting up a group text with neighbors on our floor.
After the Christmas bombing in downtown Nashville forced our building to evacuate, we discovered that simply having a few neighbors’ phone numbers was a huge benefit during a crisis. Not only were we able to share information as it trickled our way, but it was also significantly less isolating to know we weren’t alone.
After the bombing, we made an effort to gather more numbers and create a group text chain for residents. It quickly evolved into a place where we were genuinely getting to know each other – sharing jokes and making plans to hang out. It’s also become a forum for talking about issues in the building and advocating for change — like supporting a neighbor who was being bullied by another resident, and lobbying the homeowner association to install a bike rack.
Host a low-effort event
Whether it’s a building-wide potluck at the park or dinner with a few people on your floor, find a way to gather socially with your neighbors. Some cities have organizations dedicated to helping downtown residents get to know each other — like Nashville’s Downtown Partnership, which hosts a monthly Downtown Neighbors Association meetup — but you can also take the initiative yourself with less effort than you might expect. My neighbor and I are planning a happy hour at a local bar. We cleared it with the bar and asked our building’s HOA for permission to post fliers, so it’s just a matter of picking a date and spreading the word.
Keep in mind that you can’t force people to socialize if they’re not interested, so don’t be pushy. We’ve had some neighbors who are less responsive than others, and that’s okay. Most are happy to connect, even if it just means sharing a phone number in case of an emergency.
Join a tenant association or homeowner association
As one of many living in a multifamily building, it can be difficult to have your individual voice heard. But joining with your neighbors affords power in numbers — and an opportunity to build community in the process.
If you own your unit, consider joining the homeowner association to connect with (and advocate for) your neighbors. If you rent, you might try joining — or starting — a tenant association in your building. Also known as a renters’ union, tenant associations are formed by residents to negotiate with landlords, improve building conditions, and collectively advocate for demands that benefit the entire community.
“[These] help balance that power dynamic between the landlord and the tenants,” explains Brad Hirn, a lead organizer with the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco. “You’re paying rent. And with that should come the opportunity to have your voice heard.”
Connect with existing community groups
Another way to meet your neighbors — and advocate for change within your community — is to join existing grass roots organizations in your neighborhood. “Do some door knocking, put up fliers, or talk to people in your area to gauge interest and understand what the main priorities are in your community,” suggests Francesca Willow, an activist and blogger in England who focuses on sustainability and social justice.
“My community has set up several initiatives…including a renters’ union, Food Not Bombs, a study group, and other forms of collective care,” says Willow. “Many of these were already in the process of being set up before I was involved, so my approach was to evaluate the resources and skills I had, then to turn up at things that I saw fliers for and offer them.”
Be patient
It can take time to establish a sense of community within your building, but once more neighbors start to see the benefits, the entire process gets easier. Once more people in my building found out about our group text, for instance, they were eager to join.
Now, we have a more established sense of community that benefits residents in small ways — like when you need to borrow a ladder or cleaning supplies — as well as larger ones. As Hirn explains, building community can function as a source of camaraderie, political strength or friendship — all of which tend to make residents want to stay longer. “That, for us,” he adds, “creates a more stable building, block, neighborhood, city.”
Jandra Sutton is a freelance writer in Nashville who covers wellness, lifestyle and culture.
