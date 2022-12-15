The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Advice for setting a beautiful table on any budget

December 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Eddie Ross, the co-founder of Maximalist Studios near Philadephia, is known for his inventive approach to decorating and hosting. For more than 20 years, he has worked as a producer and style editor for House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Living and Food Network. He is a trained chef from the Culinary Institute of America and the author of “Modern Mix: Curating Personal Style with Chic & Accessible Finds.” Ask him about how to find affordable vintage pieces for your table settings, how to pull off a high/low mix, what to use instead of a tablecloth, or how to set up a bar for your party.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

