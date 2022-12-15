Advice for setting a beautiful table on any budget

Eddie Ross, the co-founder of Maximalist Studios near Philadephia, is known for his inventive approach to decorating and hosting. For more than 20 years, he has worked as a producer and style editor for House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Living and Food Network. He is a trained chef from the Culinary Institute of America and the author of “Modern Mix: Curating Personal Style with Chic & Accessible Finds.” Ask him about how to find affordable vintage pieces for your table settings, how to pull off a high/low mix, what to use instead of a tablecloth, or how to set up a bar for your party.