Mayo, bread and other unexpected pantry items you can use for cleaning

Koch suggests using mayonnaise to remove the water stains and rings on wood that happen when moisture penetrates the protective finish — like when someone neglects to use a coaster on your coffee table. After testing a small area, spread a layer of mayonnaise on the blemish and let it sit overnight. “The oil displaces the moisture and makes the mark go away,” she writes. (Applying vegetable oil itself won’t work because it dries too quickly.) In the morning, wipe the mayonnaise away with a dry cloth. If there are any remaining marks, you can also lay a cloth over the surface and place a hot iron on top, using the steam feature. After a few seconds, pull the iron away and wipe the area; the heat removes moisture caught underneath the finish. Feel free to use both methods to address the most stubborn stains.