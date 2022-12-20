9 reversible ways to upgrade your rental kitchen right now

Even with a modest budget and minimal DIY skills — seriously, one of the following ideas requires little more than sticking on Command strips — you can make your space feel a lot more like your own, without jeopardizing your security deposit. Here’s how.
Paint!
Painting is one of the quickest, cheapest, easiest-to-undo makeovers around, and landlords are often cool with it, as long as you return the walls to their original color before moving out.
When Vargas found herself unexpectedly cooped up in her new apartment in Washington, D.C. during the pandemic, she decided she couldn’t live with its clashing walls. With the building’s permission, she painted every room. It made a huge difference in the kitchen and dining nook, which she painted a cohesive shade of green-gray to encapsulate a “French countryside” vibe.
Swap appliances
One upgrade most people don’t realize they may be able to make in a rental is replacing kitchen appliances, says D.C. interior decorator Nicole Lanteri. So, if your oven runs too hot or your fridge just looks beat up — and you know you’ll live in the rental for a while — it’s worth asking your landlord or management company about replacing them. The building may agree that an upgrade is necessary and foot the bill. If not, they may at least be able to store the old appliances so you can swap them back in and take the new ones with you (or sell them) when you move.
“It sounds like a big undertaking, but most apartment appliances already come in standard sizes which makes for an easy exchange,” Lanteri said. She recommends Ikea appliances because they’re decent quality and relatively affordable.
If replacing large appliances sounds too daunting, swapping smaller features, such as the faucet, doorknobs or cabinet hardware can also have a noticeable impact, says Lanteri.
Stick on new floors
For Libby Rasmussen, a digital creator and vintage home goods seller in D.C., peel-and-stick vinyl tiles were the solution to lackluster kitchen flooring. She chose a stain-resistant, classic black-and-white checkerboard pattern to cover “unfortunate and dated-looking laminate.” The removable tiles can also be used to cover wood and concrete. Though an ambitious DIY-er could tackle this project, Rasmussen hired a contractor to ensure everything aligned perfectly.
One peel-and-stick product you may want to avoid? Wallpaper. “Temporary wallpapers can be a hot mess when it comes time to remove them,” says Lanteri. She warns that rental walls may already be prone to peeling or have an uneven surface, which will make removal even tougher.
Makeover your countertops
The surprising answer for faking marble countertops on a budget: Contact paper. Vargas found a matte, Carrera-like version on Amazon and used it to transform the stained laminate countertops in her old apartment.
“I made sure to measure countertop lengths and width to ensure I bought the right amount,” she says. “I used an Exacto knife to cut down corners and a credit card to push out air bubbles. It definitely takes patience.”
She says the faux marble finish held up for two years until she had to move, and she loved the project so much she ended up doing it again in her new space. To remove the contact paper, she used a blow dryer to melt the adhesive, before pulling it off the counter.
Hang a pegboard
Though you obviously can’t tear down walls and create a larger floor plan in a rental kitchen, you can easily add more storage space with a pegboard. Rasmussen enlisted a handy friend to cut down a board she found at her local hardware store to a custom size. She then painted it a striking royal blue, topped it with a gloss protective enamel and mounted it above her fridge where it holds everything from cutting boards to cast iron pans.
“It’s been a great way to add a pop of color to the space,” she says. “It was inspired by Julia Child’s kitchen — an organized chaos, in a way.”
Install shelves
To add even more storage, Rasmussen called in a contractor to install exposed shelving along a previously bare kitchen wall, which she now uses to store and display an extensive collection of colored glassware.
“I decided to use a contractor to make sure everything was put together correctly, looked professional and to minimize damage,” she says. Though hiring a professional was, of course, more expensive than going the DIY route, Rasmussen says she felt the upfront cost was worth it to avoid a mistake that could jeopardize her security deposit later on.
Swap light fixtures
Lighting upgrades are another effective, temporary way to take a kitchen’s design to the next level, says Lanteri. “Especially,” she says, “because so many rentals come with those terrible flush mounts.” Though there are plenty of YouTube tutorials on replacing a light fixture, Lanteri recommends hiring an electrician, since wiring — especially if it’s old — can be tricky and potentially dangerous to figure out. According to Home Depot’s contractor referral service, the typical cost of having a professional change a light fixture ranges from $75 to $125 per light. Make sure you save the old fixtures, so you can swap them back in when you move out.
Add architectural interest
Take your lighting game a step further with the addition of ceiling medallions around your fixtures, suggests Vargas. She sourced plastic, Victorian-style medallions from Home Depot, painted them white and — thanks to their light weight — attached them to her ceiling using only Command strips. “It’s inexpensive but adds a ton of character and makes a huge difference, plus the command strips are easy to take off when it’s time to leave.”
Hang new window treatments
If you’re lucky enough to have windows in your kitchen, don’t let them languish behind mini blinds that have been mangled by years of abuse. Instead, suggests Lanteri, try Roman shades. She recommends these striped ones from Ikea which are machine-washable and easy to install yourself — you can either hang them with the included hooks, or attach them to a curtain rod. Even when they’re closed, they’ll allow in some soft natural light.
Kalina Newman is a freelance writer in D.C. who covers food and culture.
More from The Home You Own
The Home You Own is here to help you make sense of the home you live in.
DIYs you can actually do yourself: Don’t be intimated by those home projects. Consider which renovations add the most value to your home (including the kitchen and bathroom), what you can actually get done in a weekend, and everything in between.
Your home + climate change: Whether you’re trying to prepare your home for an electric vehicle or want to start composting, we’re here to help you live more sustainably.
Plants and pets: Your furry friends and greenery add more life to your spaces. For your green thumb, find tips for saving money on houseplants and how to keep your plants alive longer. Pets can make a house a home, but stopping your cats from scratching the furniture isn’t always easy.
Keeping your home clean and organized: We breakdown the essential cleaning supplies you need, and point out the 11 germy spots that are often overlooked. Plus, hear hacks from professional organizers on maximizing counter space,
Maintaining your home: Necessary home maintenance can save your thousands in the long run. From gutter cleaning and preparing your fireplace for winter, to what to do if your basement floods.
Contact us: Looking to buy your first home? Do you have questions about home improvement or homeownership? We’re here to help with your next home project.