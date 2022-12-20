9 reversible ways to upgrade your rental kitchen right now

One upgrade most people don’t realize they may be able to make in a rental is replacing kitchen appliances, says D.C. interior decorator Nicole Lanteri. So, if your oven runs too hot or your fridge just looks beat up — and you know you’ll live in the rental for a while — it’s worth asking your landlord or management company about replacing them. The building may agree that an upgrade is necessary and foot the bill. If not, they may at least be able to store the old appliances so you can swap them back in and take the new ones with you (or sell them) when you move.