How one couple turned a flooded basement into a cozy Airbnb retreat

When a backup in sewage pipes in front of Meg and Glenn Hoburg’s brick Capitol Hill rowhouse caused a flood and destroyed the basement two years ago, they took it as a sign. They had been thinking of creating a space in their house to use as an Airbnb. Now they could build one from scratch.

They converted 430 square feet of their modest basement into a cozy one-room retreat, complete with a bed, sitting area and kitchenette. The goal was a boutique hotel feel with some personal touches and carefully chosen amenities to make it special. They spent about $60,000 on the renovation, according to Glenn Hoburg, 57, a pastor at Grace DC, and have booked about $20,000 worth of reservations since they began renting it out to guests in June.

“One of my favorite things is creating a sense of home,” says Meg Hoburg, a decorator who takes a budget-minded approach to design. “This has given me a chance to think of designing in a somewhat different way, for hospitality.”

She adds: “We wanted it to seem like a retreat. We were on a budget but wanted high-quality details and good bedding and all the essentials.”

Recent empty nesters, the Hoburgs were ready for a new project, and Airbnb was familiar territory. They used to list their whole circa-1900 1,500-square-foot rowhouse when they would go on vacation.

“It was a huge undertaking, but it was worth it, although I know family members and people outside of Washington think that sounds like a crazy idea,” says Meg Hoburg, 56. It was good for extra cash, but getting the three bedrooms company-ready — including stashing away personal items of theirs and their two daughters — was a ton of work. “We have more grown-up furniture upstairs now, and we’re not interested in renting our whole house in the foreseeable future,” she says, “but we figured we could focus on the basement to bring in that additional income.”

The basement, which served at times as a church office, family hangout room, band rehearsal area and guest room, is now dressed up as a cool place to stay within walking distance of many of Washington’s attractions. It rents from around $120 to $160 a night. Rentals are limited to two guests, and it’s not childproofed.

Meg Hoburg chose furnishings and accessories with an eye toward building a charming and functional space that can stand up to plenty of use. She opted for a crisp, traditional navy and white color palette for simplicity, using Hale Navy and White Dove paints by Benjamin Moore.

She included functional items, including storage, but also tucked in fancier details, including vintage hotel flatware from Pottery Barn, a blue Smeg mini-kettle and a Cuisinart single-serve coffee maker. Shelves are stocked with books on the area, cards and games, D.C. postcards for guests to send and a yoga mat. “We didn’t go crazy, but I did want somebody to walk in and be a bit wowed,” Meg Hoburg says.

Airbnb offers a host resource center, providing advice on how to make guests feel welcome. (Cookies, for instance, are a nice touch.) “Our guests really want to feel like they are staying in your home, not a hotel room that has only basics,” says Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s global head of hosting.

Tips include giving guests plenty of space to stash belongings, such as empty drawers and a luggage rack; adding flowers, plants and phone chargers; having backup towels; and leaving instructions for appliances.

The company also recommends including access to a washer and a dryer. Although some rowhouses have separate basement apartments as long-term rentals, Meg Hoburg says the small footprint of their home doesn’t give them anywhere else to put their washer/dryer, so they share that with guests. “We still needed access to the basement and wanted a guest space for when family and friends come to visit,” she says. “This gives us the flexibility to block out dates for that.”

She adds: “In our design choices, we wanted it to reflect the city we are in and the historic district, but also be a bit more modern.”

A large wall unit houses storage, books and a TV. The Hoburgs assembled the unit by combining some old bookcases with Ikea’s Havsta base cabinet. Then they painted the whole thing navy. They installed the Vendome Visual Comfort double sconce from Circa Lighting in hand-rubbed antique brass above the TV screen, and, Meg Hoburg says, this was “the little detail that elevated the whole thing.”

The small kitchenette has quartz counters and is modern and fresh, with its 24-inch AccuCold fridge and a Breville combo microwave/air fryer/convection oven. There is no burner. “We could not have a full kitchen, but actually we hear few people touch the stove in these kinds of rentals. They are here to see the city,” Meg Hoburg says. The Hoburgs usually don’t see guests, but when they ran into one of their early visitors on the sidewalk, they asked what else the place could use. The guest suggested a toaster for bagels, so that has been added.

The no-frills basement bathroom also got an upgrade. After reading that the comfort of the bed and the strength of the shower were two key elements of guests’ satisfaction, Meg Hoburg improved the plumbing in the standing shower. Their budget didn’t allow for a vanity, so they kept their pedestal sink and changed the faucet.

The pandemic provided the Hoburgs with an opportunity to try out the new space before opening it to guests. As Meg Hoburg was furnishing it earlier this year, Glenn Hoburg got the coronavirus and quarantined there.

“That’s when we realized we had a problem. Those creaky floors in an old home make a lot of noises,” Glenn Hoburg says. “I could hear it all down there, even though we don’t even wear shoes in the house.” They had put soundproofing into the ceiling during the renovation and added a white-noise machine down there. But they realized they needed an additional buffer, so they hung a removable soundproof curtain on the molding of the kitchen door to the basement, using grommets and hook-and-loop fasteners.

Then there was their puppy, Haven, whom they got in February. The dog made noises that could be heard in the rental space, so they have to keep him in a crate on the top floor of their home during the night. He’s more controlled now, but they added a clause on their listing to warn guests that, because of Haven, they should not expect total quiet during the daytime.

The whole thing has been a learning experience, the Hoburgs say, and they are always studying their guests’ comments and ratings. “Part of the fun is hearing from people that they loved their trip to Washington and that our place contributed to their joy,” Glenn Hoburg says. Their top piece of advice so far: Don’t adopt a puppy just before you list your space. Especially a Bernedoodle who is supposed to be 30 to 40 pounds. Haven is now up to 60 pounds.

