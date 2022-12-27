Do the dishes better and faster with these easy tweaks

Indeed, we asked Forté and several other cleaning experts and dishwasher pros 10 fundamental questions about doing the dishes, and they were full of easy — and often surprising — advice. Read on for ideas that could elevate your washing game faster than a rinse cycle.
How much prewashing should I do before loading dishes into the dishwasher?
Not much, according to experts. The key thing is to remove food that’s really caked on, and rinse away large chunks so they don’t clog your dishwasher filter. You can save water by scraping these bigger scraps right into the trash can.
But beyond that? “Our recommendation is to scrape and load, and then use a high quality detergent,” says Brandon Schaefer, a director of product management at GE Appliances. “Then, really let the dishwasher take care of this chore for you.”
How full can I load the dishwasher?
If your dishwasher is too full, your dishes will not get clean. Once items are stacked on top of each other, the water won’t be able to reach everything, and you also might end up blocking the spray arms entirely. If you’re unsure whether you’ve gone too far, before you hit the start button, give the arms a spin manually to make sure they don’t get caught on anything.
One tip: If you’re hosting a big dinner party, try to run a couple smaller loads of dishes throughout the evening, rather than waiting to cram everything in at the end of the night.
What’s the correct way to load silverware in the dishwasher?
Yes, there is a right way to fill up the flatware basket, says Forté. Load forks with the prongs upward for optimal cleaning. Knives, on the other hand, should go blades down for safety. Spoons should go bowl-side up, but make sure you alternate them so they don’t nest together. Otherwise, the suds might not be able to reach each bowl.
How do I get foggy glassware sparkling?
If your glasses are fogged up and you have a dishwasher, try adding a rinse aid to the cycle. You’ll find rinse aids in the same aisle as the dishwasher detergent, and your dishwasher should have a specific compartment for this booster (which comes in liquid or powder form) near the compartment for detergent. Adding a rinse aid will help combat spots left behind by hard water.
If you’re handwashing, enlist the help of distilled white vinegar. Simply soak your glasses in a basin filled with enough of it to cover about half the glass, says Forté, rotating them after about 30 minutes to get the other side, then rinse and dry. To get rid of spots even faster, “I dip my finger in a little baking soda and rub it on the spot, and then rinse it and buff it dry,” Forté says.
What should never go into the dishwasher?
You probably already know that cast iron should never go into a dishwasher (it can rust). Neither should anything wooden, or wine glasses, particularly ones with stems. Stemless wine glasses are less of a risk, but you should still put them in the dishwasher only sparingly. Otherwise, the glass may develop a blue haze, called etching, over time. If there are screen-printed mugs you’re attached to, keep those out of the dishwasher, too, or the design will eventually fade. Same with nonstick pans: a couple times through won’t hurt, but eventually, the dishwasher can break down their finish.
How do I get really stuck-on food off pots and pans?
A regular sponge doesn’t always get the job done. Stock up on specialty tools, like a plastic scraper, scrub brushes and non-scratch scouring pads. You can also use a ball of aluminum foil to scrub really stuck-on food off pots and pans (but never on white porcelain or surfaces prone to scratch marks). If something is really burned onto the bottom of a pot, fill it with water and dish soap and set it back on the stove to simmer, says Forté. After the suds dissolve the residue, you should be able to scrub it right off.
Are brand name detergents worth the extra money?
Yes, according to cleaning experts. Nearly everyone we interviewed recommends Dawn, Cascade and Bar Keepers Friend in particular. Off-brand cleaners often don’t have as much surfactant, which helps remove oils, so they aren’t as effective.
“Investing in brand names, you’re going to get more bang for your buck, and you’re going to get those dishes cleaner faster,” says Grace Reynolds, a founder of the American House Cleaners Association.
What’s the best strategy for handwashing a sink full of dishes?
It can be overwhelming to see that mountain of dishes after a big meal, but a little organization will help. Start by corralling the flatware into a colander, says Becky Rapinchuk, the owner of Clean Mama. This will keep loose utensils from falling into the drain and rinsed-off food from clogging it, plus you won’t accidentally cut your hand on knives obscured by soap.
Then, address the least dirty dishes first and finish up with your pots, pans and greasiest items, says Reynolds. This will keep the water and your sink cleaner for longer, especially if you’re washing in a tub of water.
What’s the best way to dry dishes?
Drying your dishes is the final step in making sure they’re as clear and shiny as possible. Karizma Dickson, the owner of D.C. catering company Have Some Charisma, prefers to let dishes air dry, turned upside down so the excess water drips off instead of pooling at the bottom.
Brandon Pleshek, a cleaning expert known as CleanThatUp on Instagram and TikTok, keeps a microfiber towel over his shoulder when unloading the dishwasher, to wipe off excess moisture. “Microfiber does a great job polishing up any sort of glass or dish,” he says.
My dishwasher isn’t cleaning the dishes well. What’s wrong?
One common culprit for an underperforming dishwasher: a clogged filter, which is found at the bottom of the dishwasher tub, under the lower rack. Many homeowners don’t realize the filter should be cleaned at least once a month. It isn’t too difficult: Remove your dishwasher’s bottom rack, twist the filter and lift it out, then wash out trapped food and grime with a sponge and warm, soapy water. When you put it back, lock it into place.
Maya Pottiger is a D.C.-based journalist who also covers K-12 education.
