If you live where it snows, go out after the next storm to check whether there are places on the roof where the snow is melting especially quickly — a sign that insulation is thin or missing. Sometimes these point to huge air gaps, such as spaces above upper cabinets that the builders left open to the attic. Sealing these gaps will make your house much less drafty and save on heating bills.

If you see icicles forming along the edge of the roof, you could have an ice dam — a barrier of frozen snow close to the edge of the roof that forces melting snow water from higher up on the roof to collect in a puddle just above the dam. That water can leak into your home and damage walls, ceilings and insulation, all expensive to fix. Travelers insurance company suggests knocking off icicles when they form — as long as you can stand well back of where they will fall — or hiring a contractor to do this. If water is trapped uphill of the icicles, a roof rake and nylon stockings stuffed with a calcium chloride ice melt product can help remove the ice dam, according to a tip sheet from the Travelers insurance company. It warns not to use rock salt or sodium chloride, which can damage roofing. Attempt this yourself only if you have safe access to the roof. Otherwise, hire a roofer or a weatherization expert.