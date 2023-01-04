12 simple decluttering and cleaning resolutions that anybody can keep

People often become frustrated with their refrigerator when it’s overcrowded and they can’t find what they need. That’s why Kennedy advises organizing it when it’s at its emptiest — before you go grocery shopping. “Start with one shelf or one drawer at a time, pull items out, and check to see what has expired and what isn’t being used,” she says. (While you’re in there, wipe down the surfaces with warm, soapy water or a mild detergent.) By assessing what you have before shopping, you’re also likely to save money by not buying things you don’t need.