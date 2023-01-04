10 easy ways to upgrade your rental bathroom right now

1 Cover up old tile

When freelance writer and editor Caroline Mullen moved into her previous apartment in Astoria, Queens, she was aghast at the color scheme of the bathroom tile. Making matters worse, it covered both the floor and the ceiling. “It was these different shades of brown, yellow and white — I immediately knew I wanted to cover it up,” she says.

She sourced faux marble, peel-and-stick vinyl tile from Home Depot to disguise the floors. Before cutting it down to size, she first created paper templates of the floor, taking care to outline the room’s nooks and crannies. She then traced the templates atop the vinyl to ensure the new flooring would fit seamlessly. (To cut vinyl, you need a strong pair of scissors or a utility knife.)

To turn the ceiling a simple, consistent white, Mullen opted to cover it with squares of adhesive contact paper more typically used for shelving. She admits she chose the material simply because it was what the store had in stock. But to her surprise, it held up “fantastically,” with just one piece peeling off and needing to be replaced in three years. (However, she says she always made sure to crack a window when showering to minimize humidity.)