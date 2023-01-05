Kate Pawlowski and her mom, Ann Lightfoot, have always taken comfort in keeping a tidy home. Pawlowski perfected her decluttering game by working on her childhood friends’ bedrooms and later helped a family friend move out of a large home. As an adult with a background in psychology, she realized that many people have a problem letting go of possessions, and she wanted to use that as a basis for a business. So she launched Done & Done Home, a professional organizing and decluttering business, with Lightfoot.