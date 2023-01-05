The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Professional organizers offer tips for getting your house in order

Perspective by
Staff writer
January 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Kate Pawlowski and her mom, Ann Lightfoot, have always taken comfort in keeping a tidy home. Pawlowski perfected her decluttering game by working on her childhood friends’ bedrooms and later helped a family friend move out of a large home. As an adult with a background in psychology, she realized that many people have a problem letting go of possessions, and she wanted to use that as a basis for a business. So she launched Done & Done Home, a professional organizing and decluttering business, with Lightfoot.

The duo’s book “Love Your Home Again: Organize Your Space and Uncover the Home of Your Dreams,” offers suggestions for strategies to keep your home running smoothly. Ask them about parting with sentimental items, creating mealtime and cleaning routines, living well in a small space, and starting the year with a better plan for keeping clutter in check.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

